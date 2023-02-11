Brighton Jones LLC Has $352,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 59,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

