Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of -334.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

