Brighton Jones LLC Invests $211,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 130.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.76 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $222.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,461.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

