Brighton Jones LLC Invests $223,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.37.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $268.29 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average of $264.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

