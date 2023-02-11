Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Block by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,350,779 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of SQ opened at $75.23 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

