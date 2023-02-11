Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Diageo by 12.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.96. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diageo Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.70) to GBX 4,500 ($54.09) in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($37.99) to GBX 2,750 ($33.06) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.