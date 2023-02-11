Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,599 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

