Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.98. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

