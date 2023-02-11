Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,583.89 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,515.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,549.67.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 42.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

