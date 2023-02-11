Brighton Jones LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $286.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.83 and its 200-day moving average is $258.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.85.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

