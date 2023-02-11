Brighton Jones LLC Trims Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $277,801.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,619.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

