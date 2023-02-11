Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.