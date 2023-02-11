Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) CEO Sells $17,916,000.00 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.0 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.