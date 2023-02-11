Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) CEO Sells $17,916,000.00 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.0 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.
Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
