Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atmos Energy Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Atmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $6.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.77. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

