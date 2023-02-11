Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Sunday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,506,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

