Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 137389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.

The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

