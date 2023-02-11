Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 137389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.
The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Insider Activity at Bruker
Institutional Trading of Bruker
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bruker Stock Up 3.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.
Bruker Company Profile
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bruker (BRKR)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.