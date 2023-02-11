Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Down 3.1 %

Butler National stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Butler National has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

