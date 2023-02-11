Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

