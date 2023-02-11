California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 12,943 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $37,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software stock opened at $317.09 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

