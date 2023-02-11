California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 132,237 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Arch Capital Group worth $38,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

About Arch Capital Group

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $64.22 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.