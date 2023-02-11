California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 145,568 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,568 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of UDR worth $30,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in UDR by 24.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 745,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,111,000 after purchasing an additional 148,737 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 176.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 608.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.