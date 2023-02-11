California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 199,235 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,733 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Southwest Airlines worth $41,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NYSE LUV opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

