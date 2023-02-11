California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 234,973 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,128,057 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 234,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $38,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

