California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of AES worth $36,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in AES by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AES by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AES by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AES Stock Up 2.1 %

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.42%.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

See Also

