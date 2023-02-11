California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Align Technology worth $32,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology stock opened at $315.81 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $534.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.