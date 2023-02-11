California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,629 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Zebra Technologies worth $29,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $313.46 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $467.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.90 and its 200 day moving average is $285.21. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Zebra Technologies

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.43.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.