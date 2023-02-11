California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,629 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Zebra Technologies worth $29,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $313.46 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $467.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.90 and its 200 day moving average is $285.21. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.