California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 230,816 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,319,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $30,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

