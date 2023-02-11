California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 333,476 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,476 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of CenterPoint Energy worth $40,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

