California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $36,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

