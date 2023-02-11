California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Expedia Group worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Expedia Group Trading Down 8.6 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.