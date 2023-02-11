California Public Employees Retirement System Has $35.36 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $35,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $233.77 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

