California Public Employees Retirement System Has $38.08 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189,725 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.80% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $38,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $374,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 248,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 91,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,654 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 307.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 263,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 198,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 141.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 305,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 178,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:HR opened at $20.69 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

