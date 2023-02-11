California Public Employees Retirement System Has $39.92 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $39,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $240.12 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.98 and its 200-day moving average is $228.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

