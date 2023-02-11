California Public Employees Retirement System Has $40.26 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $40,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.