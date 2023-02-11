California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,860 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $31,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NetApp by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NetApp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in NetApp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 12.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $92.40.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

