California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Skyworks Solutions worth $31,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

