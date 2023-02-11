California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,488 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $34,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in STERIS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 67,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 29.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 189.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 598,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 53.5% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

STERIS Stock Up 0.3 %

STE stock opened at $192.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.92. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -665.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.