California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,460 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Yum China worth $42,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Yum China by 9.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 24,305 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 263.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 161,278 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 8.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Yum China by 48.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after buying an additional 386,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.