California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 123,384 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Dell Technologies worth $30,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 929,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,678,000 after buying an additional 525,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.72 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

