California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 132,930 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,930 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Synchrony Financial worth $32,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

