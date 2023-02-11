California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 293,812 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of KeyCorp worth $34,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after acquiring an additional 834,564 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,125,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,773,000 after acquiring an additional 205,284 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

KEY stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.