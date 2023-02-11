California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $41,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.