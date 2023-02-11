California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of PerkinElmer worth $33,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.90.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $135.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $185.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Stories

