California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 148,262 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,262 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.46% of Liberty Global worth $36,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Liberty Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,303 shares of company stock worth $2,387,551. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

About Liberty Global

Shares of LBTYK opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.