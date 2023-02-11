Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $33,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

