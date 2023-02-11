Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Up to $27.32

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $28.90. Cameco shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 1,233,112 shares changing hands.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cameco by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,547 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

