Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,589 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 760.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

NYSE:CPB opened at $51.43 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.