Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Holdings Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.