Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.75. The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.52. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 2,766,776 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

