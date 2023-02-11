Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Up to $13.31

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $19.75. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 3,387,774 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Cardiovascular Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

